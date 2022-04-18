journal-news logo
Bridgewater Falls Chick-fil-A to close until late June

The Bridgewater Falls Chick-fil-A in Fairfield Twp. is undergoing a remodel and ask customers to visit the Fairfield location on South Gilmore Road. Many of the township employees will be working at that location. PROVIDED/FACEBOOK.COM

FAIRFIELD TWP. — Chick-fil-A at Bridgewater Falls is closing, but just temporarily.

In a Facebook post, the Fairfield Twp. restaurant said they “are officially closed and packing things up to make room for the construction crews.” They will be remodeling the store, and ask until they are done to visit the location in the city of Fairfield, 6305 S. Gilmore Road.

“Many of our original team will be working there during our remodel and they would love to see your smile,” according to the restaurant’s post.

The remodeling is expected to be complete in 2-1/2 months for a reopening the week of June 27.

Michael D. Pitman has been a reporter in southwest Ohio since 1999. He's covered local governments in Warren and Butler counties, as well as state and national issues. He currently covers the cities of Fairfield and Hamilton.

