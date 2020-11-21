Brent Spence Bridge closure will have ‘tremendous impact on businesses,’ says NKY Chamber president

He said bigger companies with local facilities, such as Amazon, should be able to adapt and won’t be too disrupted. Cooper worries more about the smaller businesses, the “day-to-day” companies. Out of roughly 7,800 businesses throughout Kenton and Boone counties, more than 90% employ 50 people or fewer, Cooper said.

Covington Police and Covington Fire departments work an accident and fire scene on the Brent Spence Bridge Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, in Covington, Ky. A fiery crash on the bridge linking Ohio and Kentucky could force the span to remain closed for days as intense heat from the blaze delayed inspections of the bridge that serves as a crucial link for interstate commerce, Kentucky's governor said Wednesday. (Albert Cesare/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP) Credit: Albert Cesare Credit: Albert Cesare

For Kevin Sheehan, president of Hilltop Concrete, being late is not an option for his truck drivers.

“Fortunately, our customers have been very good at working with us,” said Kevin Sheehan, president of Hilltop Concrete. “Our customers expect that we’re going to deliver concrete at a certain time and at a certain rate. So we may have multiple trucks in an hour going to a job site.”

There is some silver lining, Cooper said. Of all things, the pandemic might have prevented the traffic disruption from being much worse.

“We’re lucky that it happened during a pandemic, when there is reduced travel at the moment,” Cooper said. “If this had happened pre-pandemic, it would be absolute Armageddon right now.”