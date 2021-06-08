‘Breathe life back into the game’: Reds Community Fund plans to help Middletown baseball clinic

The sessions will be free and refreshments will be served.

“We can’t do it without the right partners,” Frank said of the Reds Community Fund. “With Kyle and the group they have assembled, there is absolutely no reason for us not to work with this group.”

Greg Schwarber said 20 years ago when his son played youth baseball, there were 500 kids at Smith Park. Those baseball diamonds have been bulldozed and turned into soccer fields, and there’s only one diamond at Smith Park.

Lamar Ferrell, pastor of Berahach Church, which is supporting the baseball clinics, said with the assistance from the Reds Community Fund and the Middletown Division of Fire that is donating proceeds from its golf tournament Middie Way Baseball is “really coming together.”

It’s time, he said, for Middletown kids to stay in the city and stop leaving to play baseball in surrounding communities.

“We have to get kids interested in the love of the game,” he said. “Get them out of the house, away from television and electronics and doing something that is active. Playing the pastime that we have forgotten.”

HOW TO HELP

DONATIONS: Middie Way Baseball League is accepting used baseball equipment and monetary donations. Donations can be dropped off at the Middletown Division of Fire Headquarters, 2300 Roosevelt Blvd., from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

All donations are tax-deductible and can be made payable to the Compassion City Center, Inc.