Booming Liberty Twp. targeted for new MidPointe Library branch

The popularity and growth of the branch library mirrors Liberty’s growth in recent years.

The recently released census stats in August show the township, which is one of two townships feeding into the 17,000-student Lakota school system, had the second largest percentage in population uptick in the county with an 18.1 percent increase.

Plans call the re-zoning of nearly six acres at 6716 Yankee Road and for the land’s purchase by MidPointe for the building of a free-standing library where a house and barn are located, she said.

“We look forward to the opportunity to provide families with a larger space so they can enjoy even more Library materials, services and programs close to home, and we are so grateful that Liberty Township is a community that loves and supports its Library,” said Hillman.

Caroline McKinney, spokeswoman for Liberty Twp., said proposed addition is appreciated by local government leaders.

“Liberty Township is excited about MidPointe Library’s plans to expand in our community. We’ve been working with them for the past five to six years as they’ve been identifying potential sites for a new location,” said McKinney.

“We’ve pleased they found a site that works well for them and the location seems a great fit for potential partnerships with the Lakota Family YMCA. MidPointe has been a great community partner and resource for our residents and we’re pleased to see them expanding services in Liberty Twp.”