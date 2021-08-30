journal-news logo
2020 Census: How much did population change in 22 Butler County communities?

The data from the 2020 U.S. Census were recently released, and with 22,227 new residents, Butler County could mean an additional $40 million in new state and federal funding to help social service programs, roads and local governments.

Use the table below to explore how the population changed in all Butler County communities.

» READ MORE: 2020 Census could mean $40 million to Butler County: How it works

Name20202010Change% change
Fairfield44,90742,5102,3975.6%
Fairfield Twp.22,64521,3731,2726.0%
Hamilton63,39962,4779221.5%
Hanover Twp.8,1118,311-200-2.4%
Jacksonburg5563-8-12.7%
Lemon Twp.1,4731,433402.8%
Liberty Twp.43,99937,2596,74018.1%
Madison Twp.8,5568,4481081.3%
Middletown47,21045,9941,2162.6%
Milford Twp.3,5233,550-27-0.8%
Millville634708-74-10.5%
Monroe15,41212,4422,97023.9%
Morgan Twp.5,3455,515-170-3.1%
New Miami2,2172,249-32-1.4%
Oxford23,03521,3711,6647.8%
Oxford Twp.2,4342,2901446.3%
Reily Twp.2,6602,624361.4%
Ross Twp.8,7518,3553964.7%
Seven Mile712751-39-5.2%
St. Clair Twp.6,6716,908-237-3.4%
Trenton13,02111,8691,1529.7%
Wayne Twp.4,3754,443-68-1.5%
West Chester Twp.64,83060,9583,8726.4%
Butler County390,357368,13022,2276.0%

Note: The city of Oxford population was removed from the Oxford Twp. total, and the city of Monroe population was removed from the Lemon Twp. total, which edited the original Census data

