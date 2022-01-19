‘Bonnie & Clyde: A New Musical’ tells the famous story of ill-fated lovers and outlaws

“A lot of people know how Bonnie and Clyde died, because they saw the movie, but they don’t know or remember how they lived, how they met, how they ended up robbing banks, and things like that. They don’t know how that happened, and in the story, you get a great understanding of what their motivation is. The story has a lot of humor in it. You would not think that a show about gangsters would have humor, but it does. It’s a very pleasing story, and you come to understand Bonnie and Clyde,” Arszman said, “It’s just an amazing story to tell.”

Starring Robert Breslin as Clyde Barrow and Grace Nowak as Bonnie Parker, “Bonnie & Clyde: A New Musical” is produced by Mary Stone with music and vocal direction by Paul Chiappone and choreography by JV Katz. A full cast list is available at www.footlighters.org/bonnieandclyde.

“I love Frank Wildhorn’s music, because it’s so varied, and in this particular show, and a lot of his shows, which is why I like directing for him, it’s a mix of pop, rock, jazz, country and gospel. You get it all with his shows,” said Arszman, “His songs don’t sound alike. They are all unique.”

Many of the cast members came out to audition because they loved this show and the music so much. Arszman said the cast is “incredibly talented” and about 80 percent of the cast is new to The Footlighters, Inc. About 40 came out to audition and around 16 were chosen for the cast. Rehearsals began late in October.

“Grace is a powerhouse. When you hear her sing, it’s incredible,” Arszman said, “Robert Breslin, who plays Clyde is amazing, and they’re all amazing. He really has an understanding and gives a humanity to Clyde. I’m awestruck by what he brings,” Arszman said.

She said “Bonnie & Clyde: A New Musical” is a story about humanity and it gives you an insight on what it was like to live in the Depression without being depressing.

“I don’t know how, but you find joy, and you really get into the singing and the music. The audience will be entertained with this cast and production crew. They’ve been working very hard under strange circumstances, because of the protocols we need to follow. It’s turned out to be everything I’ve hoped for,” Arszman said, “This is a big show, and I think we’re going to pull it off great.”

How to go

What: “Bonnie & Clyde: A New Musical” presented by The Footlighters, Inc.

When: Fri., Jan. 21 through Sun., Feb. 6. Shows on Thursday, Friday and Saturday will be at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday shows are at 2 p.m.

Where: The Stained Glass Theatre, 802 York Street, Newport, Ky. (at 8th and York Streets). The theater has been recently renovated.

Admission: Tickets are $25 and may be purchased online at www.footlighters.org/tickets, by calling the box office at (859) 652-3849, or at the door, the date of the event, if the show doesn’t sell out prior to showtime. The box office opens an hour before the show.

More info.: www.footlighters.org/tickets. Note: Masks are required, and guests have to bring proof of vaccination and/or a negative COVID test.