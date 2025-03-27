Blooms & Berries announces new Tulip Trail after canceling Strawberry Days

“For three years, we dreamed of adding tulips to the farm. But the timing was never right,” the Facebook post states. “Then last fall, when we made the tough call to skip our strawberry crop due to disease concerns, we saw a window to bring tulips to life.”

Blooms and Berries said there was a moment of uncertainty after learning that Holland, Michigan, had a bad production year and no tulips could be found, but in early February, the company said things had changed.

“Our friend Adrianne in Maryland had 500,000 cold-treated tulip bulbs that she couldn’t plant — her fields were frozen solid,” Blooms and Berries said. “With just days to spare, we took a leap of faith and bought half.”

According to the company, they had to be planted by Feb. 28.

Blooms and Berries worked to clear woods, lay 1,350 tons of sand, rebuild gravel roads, improve drainage and plant 250,000 tulip bulbs.

The Tulip Trail is a half-mile walk through the woods lined with different-colored tulips. Blooms and Berries said the tulip bulbs are already beginning to sprout.