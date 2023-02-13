BLINK 2022 brought $126 million to Greater Cincinnati region

More than 300 different local, national and international artists submitted proposals for artwork and concepts ahead of BLINK 2022 as well, the largest submission wave the festival has seen since its inception.

The free event ultimately showcased more than 100 art installations spanning more than 30 city blocks, in addition to a parade, live music, food and more. Artists from all over the world were featured, alongside Cincinnati artists.

New to 2022 was a drone show that captivated crowds as the lit-up drones flew through the sky over the Ohio River, dancing into different shapes and optical illusions in eight planned shows spanning the four-day festival.