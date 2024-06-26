BreakingNews
Black-owned comfort food pop-up San Jeanetta’s Table opens near Kenwood Mall

Restaurant space is the former space of breakfast spot 6 ‘N The Mornin’.

By Molly Schramm – WCPO
48 minutes ago
CINCINNATI — A comfort food pop-up has opened its first-ever brick-and-mortar store.

San Jeanetta’s Table recently opened its doors at 7714 Montgomery Road, which isn’t far from the Kenwood Mall. The restaurant will be hosting an official grand opening party July 13.

San Jeanetta’s is owned and operated by husband-and-wife duo, Chef Dion and Tiffany Metts.

The restaurant started as a pop-up in 2020, with it previously located in Element Eatery food hall in Madisonville. Due to popularity, the restaurant expanded at Element Eatery into a permanent stall in 2021. San Jeanetta’s also is a food option at Covington Yard, alongside Hangry Omar’s Sliders and El Jefe’s Cubanos.

“Cincinnati has always been home for us,” Dion said. “We’re excited to put down permanent roots in the same community that welcomed us.”

San Jeanetta’s menu has expanded at the brick-and-mortar restaurant, with Dion featuring upscale comfort fare, such as blackened salmon, shrimp and grits and loaded mac and cheese bowls. The expanded menu also has “gigantic” chicken sandwiches, the owners said.

The restaurant offers dine-in, carryout and delivery options.

The owners said the restaurant space itself, which is the former space of breakfast spot 6 ‘N The Mornin’, maintains the “cozy, southern vibe” for which San Jeanetta’s is known.

More details

San Jeanetta’s kitchen is open Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. The restaurant accepts delivery orders each day it’s open from noon to 8 p.m.

About the Author

Molly Schramm
