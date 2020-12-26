Biggest stories of 2020: Coronavirus changes, new mayor in Monroe

City Manager Bill Brock said the city council has learned how to do meetings remotely to conduct the city’s business. Monroe, like other cities, has struggled with employee exposures to COVID-19 and has taken precautions to keep them safe.

Councilman Tom Callahan sparked criticism from fellow council members and residents for saying, “I disagree with telling people to wear masks.....The next thing you do, you’ll be telling people to wear scarves around their head.”

Residents complained about Callahan’s comment and urged council to remove him from office. After several weeks, council censured Callahan in October for his comments. During a remote meeting, Callahan showed baby pacifiers, saying that is what he did with those who complain. He showed small pacifiers for residents and larger ones for council members Christina McElfresh and Todd Hickman.

After March’s slowdown, members of Solid Rock Church continued to hold worship services despite a request by the Butler County General Health District to stop them. Health department officials acknowledged the church had an exemption from mass gatherings orders, and they contacted church officials about the numerous complaints that were received from the community.

The church issued a statement: “If there has ever been a time in the history of our world when we all need God’s help, it is now. For that reason, we believe that the doors of Solid Rock Church should remain open.”

In April, Monroe Mayor Jason Frentzel also wrote a letter to church officials to “implore’ church officials to reconsider holding in-person services to protect their members and the community.

New mayor

Frentzel was re-elected to a second term as a council member in November 2019 and was elected as mayor by his fellow council members. He succeeded Robert Routson who served as mayor for the previous 16 years.

Keith Funk, who was also re-elected to a second term, was selected as vice mayor.

Distribution center retrofit

The retrofit of the former Hayneedle distribution center into a Walmart Fulfillment Center was completed in September on Gateway Boulevard. A hiring event was held to add 200 employees and a number of salaried positions. The was in addition to the 63 employees that were there when Walmart acquired the company that owned Hayneedle in 2016, officials said.

Tax exemption revoked

Monroe council opted to revoke a tax exemption for Rivertown Brewing Company. Rivertown’s CRA agreement was for a 45% abatement on the annual property tax for five years and for job creation. City officials said Rivertown defaulted on tax payments and employee counts. Rivertown was to have created 55 full-time and 10 part-time jobs by Dec. 31, 2019.