journal-news logo
X

Big COVID testing sites to close amid decreased demand

A worker collects a test specimen at Premier Health and CompuNet's OnMain testing site in September. The testing site is closing down as demand plummets. CONTRIBUTED

caption arrowCaption
A worker collects a test specimen at Premier Health and CompuNet's OnMain testing site in September. The testing site is closing down as demand plummets. CONTRIBUTED

News
By
1 hour ago

Several area COVID-19 test collection sites will be shutting down, citing lower demand for testing.

CompuNet Clinical Laboratories, which is affiliated with Premier Health, said in a statement Thursday that the drive-thru COVID locations will close after this week at Atrium Medical Center at One Medical Center Drive in Middletown. It’s last day will be Saturday.

ExploreCOVID hospitalizations continue to drop, cases steady in Ohio

The change comes as the number of cases has plummeted since the winter peak.

In Southwest Ohio, there were 67 COVID patients hospitalized on Thursday, which represents a 6% decrease over the last week and an 89% decrease in the last three weeks, according to Ohio Hospital Association data.

CompuNet has the following area locations open for COVID, Flu, and RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus) testing, with appointments required for testing at www.premierhealth.com/covidtest:

• Otterbein Union Village, 580 N. state Route 741, Lebanon;

• Tylersville Point Center, 7743 Tylersville Road, West Chester Twp.;

• 11135 Montgomery Road, Suite 200, Montgomery (Cincinnati area).

ExploreNew COVID variant dominant in U.S.; local cases stay low

CompuNet and Premier Health stated they will “continue to remain vigilant and monitor the COVID pandemic should the need arise for expanded COVID testing in the future.”

While the state recently stopped posting daily COVID testing data, on March 29 there were 16,359 lab tests confirmed with 2.2% coming back positive. At the January peak, 92,509 lab tests were logged in one day with more than 26% coming back positive.

In Other News
1
33 people indicted in Butler and Warren counties
2
Kroger Fuel Points change is confusing, frustrating customers
3
Top local news for Thursday, April 7, 2022
4
Safari, Sky Ride, Vortex and more: Multiple Kings Island owners brought...
5
Middletown sex trafficking survivor freed by DeWine returns to prison

About the Author

Follow Kaitlin Schroeder on twitter

Kaitlin Schroeder is a health care and business reporter with the Dayton Daily News. She covers the local hospitals, CareSource, public health, nursing homes, caregiving, and other related topics.

© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top