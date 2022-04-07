Big COVID testing sites to close amid decreased demand

Several area COVID-19 test collection sites will be shutting down, citing lower demand for testing.
CompuNet Clinical Laboratories, which is affiliated with Premier Health, said in a statement Thursday that the drive-thru COVID locations will close after this week at Atrium Medical Center at One Medical Center Drive in Middletown. It’s last day will be Saturday.
The change comes as the number of cases has plummeted since the winter peak.
In Southwest Ohio, there were 67 COVID patients hospitalized on Thursday, which represents a 6% decrease over the last week and an 89% decrease in the last three weeks, according to Ohio Hospital Association data.
CompuNet has the following area locations open for COVID, Flu, and RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus) testing, with appointments required for testing at www.premierhealth.com/covidtest:
• Otterbein Union Village, 580 N. state Route 741, Lebanon;
• Tylersville Point Center, 7743 Tylersville Road, West Chester Twp.;
• 11135 Montgomery Road, Suite 200, Montgomery (Cincinnati area).
CompuNet and Premier Health stated they will “continue to remain vigilant and monitor the COVID pandemic should the need arise for expanded COVID testing in the future.”
While the state recently stopped posting daily COVID testing data, on March 29 there were 16,359 lab tests confirmed with 2.2% coming back positive. At the January peak, 92,509 lab tests were logged in one day with more than 26% coming back positive.
About the Author