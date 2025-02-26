Best of Butler County: Who has the Best Pizza? Here are the finalists

We do Best of Butler County each year to learn about audience favorites.
Slice it up any way you like, the finalists this year in the Best Pizza subcategory all want their piece of the pie.
Which of the six finalists do you want to win? Click below to go to the ballot and cast your vote.
• Best of Butler County: Click here to vote for your favorites
Voting will go through Friday, March 14, and you can vote once per day per contest. So stay involved and let us know who you think is the Best of Butler County.
Here are the finalists in Best Pizza:
• ALL8UP Pizza, BBQ & Hoagies
• Calabria Pizza
• Chester’s Pizzeria
• Pizza Chef Gourmet Pizza
• Raymond’s Pizza
• Richards Pizza
