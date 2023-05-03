Best of Butler County: Who has the best donuts? Here are the finalists

Voting continues to be busy for the Best of Butler County, and one of our most popular contests so far has been Best Donuts.
Which of the nine finalists do you want to win? Click below to go to the ballot and cast your vote.
Voting will go through Monday, May 12, and you can vote once per day per contest. So stay involved and let us know who you think is the Best of Butler County.
Here are the finalists in Best Donuts:
Central Pastry Shop
1518 Central Ave., Middletown | 513-423-4431 | Website
The Donut Dude
7132 Cincinnati-Dayton Rd., Liberty Twp. | 513-847-4005 | Website
Donut Spot
5130 Pleasant Ave., Fairfield | 513-863-7033 | Facebook
Holtman’s Donuts
Multiple locations | Website
Kelly’s Bakery
1335 Main St., Hamilton | 513-285-4040 | Facebook
Martin’s Donuts
4 W. State St., Trenton | 513-988-0883 | Facebook
Milton’s Donuts
Multiple area locations | Website
Oxford Doughnut Shoppe
120 S Locust St., Oxford | 513-523-9911 | Facebook
Ross Bakery
1051 Eaton Ave., Hamilton | 513-738-3129 | Facebook