Best of Butler County: Who has the best donuts? Here are the finalists

News
Updated 1 hour ago

Voting continues to be busy for the Best of Butler County, and one of our most popular contests so far has been Best Donuts.

Which of the nine finalists do you want to win? Click below to go to the ballot and cast your vote.

Voting will go through Monday, May 12, and you can vote once per day per contest. So stay involved and let us know who you think is the Best of Butler County.

Here are the finalists in Best Donuts:

Central Pastry Shop

1518 Central Ave., Middletown | 513-423-4431 | Website

The Donut Dude

7132 Cincinnati-Dayton Rd., Liberty Twp. | 513-847-4005 | Website

Donut Spot

5130 Pleasant Ave., Fairfield | 513-863-7033 | Facebook

Holtman’s Donuts

Multiple locations | Website

Kelly’s Bakery

1335 Main St., Hamilton | 513-285-4040 | Facebook

Martin’s Donuts

4 W. State St., Trenton | 513-988-0883 | Facebook

Milton’s Donuts

Multiple area locations | Website

Oxford Doughnut Shoppe

120 S Locust St., Oxford | 513-523-9911 | Facebook

Ross Bakery

1051 Eaton Ave., Hamilton | 513-738-3129 | Facebook

