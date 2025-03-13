Best of Butler County: The 10 closest races with 2 days left to vote

We have some races in our Best of Butler County contest that are coming right down to the wire.
Do you have any favorites in these categories? Click here to head to our ballot to vote. You can vote one per day per subcategory, and voting will end at 11:59 p.m. on Friday.
• BALLOT: Click here to vote in Best of Butler County
Here are the 10 closest races with two days left to vote:
Best Appetizers
• Billy Yanks
• Coach House
• Shooters Sports Grill
• Tano Bistro
• The 513
• Wings on Brookwood
Best Art Gallery
• Fairfield Community Arts Center
• Fitton Center For Creative Arts
• InsideOut Studio
• Middletown Arts Center
• The Strauss Gallery @ Artspace Hamilton
• The Studio
Best Bakery
• Central Pastry Shop
• Chubby Bunny Bakery
• Kelly’s Bakery
• Luke’s Custom Cakes
• Ross Bakery
• Servatii Pastry Shop
Best Boutique
• Brus Boutique & Beyond
• Lahvdah
• Lock & Key Boutique
• Rhinestone Revival Boutique
• The Local Boutique + Social House
• Wildfire Hygge Goods
Best Dentist
• Clements Family Dentistry
• Erik V. Ellingsworth
• Jackson Family Dental Wellness Center
• Millville Family Dentistry
• Park Dental Care, Dr. Chris Carrico
• Paul Sekulic DDS
Best Local Band
• 90 Proof Twang
• CFG & The Family
• Michelle Robinson Band
• Miss Jaque
• The Klaberheads
• The Kokotto Comeback
Best Nachos
• Berd’s Grill & Bar
• La Pinata of Hamilton
• Mac & Joes
• Shooters Sports Grill
• Taqueria Guanajuato
• Third Eye Brewing Company
• Wings on Brookwood
Best Park
• Harbin Park
• Marcum Park
• Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park
• Rentschler Forest MetroPark
• Voice of America MetroPark
Best Place to Buy a Wedding Gift
• Brus Boutique & Beyond
• FLEURISH Home: Boutique & Gifts Hamilton
• Lahvdah
• Saras House
• Sterling Seraph
• The Alternative Path-Coexist
• Wildfire Hygge Goods
Best Spa
• BEYOUTIFUL Salon Barber Spa
• Esteem Medspa
• Lush Beauty Bar Hamilton
• Pure Moments Spa
• The Bianca Rose Salon
• The Main Retreat Salon and Spa
Head to the ballot now to vote: