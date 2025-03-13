Breaking: Best of Butler County: The 10 closest races with 2 days left to vote

Best of Butler County: The 10 closest races with 2 days left to vote

News
1 hour ago
X

We have some races in our Best of Butler County contest that are coming right down to the wire.

Do you have any favorites in these categories? Click here to head to our ballot to vote. You can vote one per day per subcategory, and voting will end at 11:59 p.m. on Friday.

BALLOT: Click here to vote in Best of Butler County

Here are the 10 closest races with two days left to vote:

Best Appetizers

Billy Yanks

Coach House

Shooters Sports Grill

Tano Bistro

The 513

Wings on Brookwood

Best Art Gallery

Fairfield Community Arts Center

Fitton Center For Creative Arts

InsideOut Studio

Middletown Arts Center

The Strauss Gallery @ Artspace Hamilton

The Studio

Best Bakery

Central Pastry Shop

Chubby Bunny Bakery

Kelly’s Bakery

Luke’s Custom Cakes

Ross Bakery

Servatii Pastry Shop

Best Boutique

Brus Boutique & Beyond

Lahvdah

Lock & Key Boutique

Rhinestone Revival Boutique

The Local Boutique + Social House

Wildfire Hygge Goods

Best Dentist

Clements Family Dentistry

• Erik V. Ellingsworth

Jackson Family Dental Wellness Center

Millville Family Dentistry

Park Dental Care, Dr. Chris Carrico

Paul Sekulic DDS

Best Local Band

90 Proof Twang

CFG & The Family

Michelle Robinson Band

Miss Jaque

The Klaberheads

The Kokotto Comeback

Best Nachos

Berd’s Grill & Bar

La Pinata of Hamilton

Mac & Joes

Shooters Sports Grill

Taqueria Guanajuato

Third Eye Brewing Company

Wings on Brookwood

Best Park

Harbin Park

Marcum Park

Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park

Rentschler Forest MetroPark

Voice of America MetroPark

Best Place to Buy a Wedding Gift

Brus Boutique & Beyond

FLEURISH Home: Boutique & Gifts Hamilton

Lahvdah

Saras House

Sterling Seraph

The Alternative Path-Coexist

Wildfire Hygge Goods

Best Spa

BEYOUTIFUL Salon Barber Spa

Esteem Medspa

Lush Beauty Bar Hamilton

Pure Moments Spa

The Bianca Rose Salon

The Main Retreat Salon and Spa

Head to the ballot now to vote:

BALLOT: Click here to vote in Best of Butler County

In Other News
1
West Chester bar Lori’s Roadhouse sued for copyright infringement over...
2
Miami U’s engineering cheerleaders apply mechanics in motion to game...
3
Ohio lawmakers form DOGE caucus, won’t be wielding chainsaw
4
Fairfield approves land swap agreement with Hamilton
5
Grand jury indictment: Butler County inmate conspired to commit murder