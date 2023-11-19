BEST OF BUTLER COUNTY 2023: ‘Having a conversation with clients’ matters at Revive Salon

HAMILTON — Revive Salon stylists not only take pride in the level of services they offer, but they make it a priority to get to know their customers.

“There’s hundreds of combinations of highlights and colors, for example, and it’s our job to hone in on exactly what the customer wants. We take the time in the beginning to find that out. We have a conversation before we start, and I think that sets us apart. It helps us to really get to know the client and what their needs and goals are,” said Gina Stitzel, owner, and stylist at Revive Salon.

We hope they have a positive, uplifting experience, and that they love their hair when they leave, but that they feel good, too. We strive to make them happy, she said.

In the “Beauty and Wellness” category, Revive Salon was the first-place winner in the Journal-News Best of Butler County 2023 for “Best Hair Salon/Stylist.”

“I’m really honored because there are so many awesome salons in Hamilton as well as in the whole county, so that’s huge. I wanted to win for our staff and customers. Our customers are the ones who voted for us, and I appreciate that so much. They are the backbone of the salon, and my staff is, too. If we didn’t have all of that support, we wouldn’t have what we have,” Stitzel said.

There are salons all around us, so it means a lot that we were No. 1, she said.

“I was excited, and thrilled for my staff, because I want it for them. I want them to be able to work at a salon in the area that is the best, so that was pretty awesome that we won first place,” Stitzel said.

Inside, Revive Salon has a warm, welcoming environment. The salon carries Aveda products. Stitzel and her husband grew up in the Hamilton area, and they are involved in the community. Their children attend local schools. Stitzel graduated from Badin High School in 2000.

“I’ve done hair for 22 years, and I opened the salon almost five years ago. May 1st will be our five-year anniversary. I wanted to open a salon for our customers and for my staff. I wanted to create a higher-end salon, but still have it be relaxed and welcoming, and I wanted our customers to feel like family when they come in,” Stitzel said.

Now, she said, clients chat with each other. They talk to the staff, and the salon has a family feel, yet it remains professional.

“When I found out The Marcum Apartments were coming, I knew I loved that area. So, from the beginning, I loved the spot, and the things that were happening right there with the concerts and events. I want to create somewhere that would be good for people to come to work as well. I created it so my staff could look forward to coming to work, and we could have a team atmosphere. We have regular meetings to discuss how we can improve things, and we all share in the great things we’ve done. We try to have fundraisers and things like that for the community,” Stitzel said.

The salon specializes in all-things hair color, from retouches to covering gray as well as dimensional highlights and bonding, cutting from short, precision cuts to long layered waves, and extensions from adding a little fullness to adding a lot of life, and more.

“That was a big goal. It was to be the best at what we do. We try to talk to our customers. They might have scheduled an appointment for something, but that’s where it’s our job to talk to them and find out what their end goal is, not just what they scheduled to have done, because it might not be the right service for them. So, it’s our job to help the client find out what they really want, and what services they need to have done to accomplish what they’re striving for,” Stitzel said.

Revive currently has 10 stylists, and they specialize in different service areas. There are also different levels of stylists from staff that just graduated six months ago to staff that has more than 20 years of experience, and everything in between.

Revive has an esthetician on staff, who offers facials, peels, microblading, lash lifts and tints. The salon also has three front desk staff.

“We also have five levels of pricing that reflects that experience. When you call, our front desk is pretty good about finding your budget, the end result, and who would be best to do those services,” Stitzel said.

She said, “We’ve grown substantially in the time that we’ve been open, and I’m really proud of my staff. I’ve tried to bring people in who strive for the same things, and that’s teamwork, and collaborating with each other. Often, we consult with each other to come up with the best solutions for our customers.”

More details

Revive Salon is located at 142 Riverfront Plaza in Hamilton. For more information, or to make an appointment, go to revivesalon.biz or call (513) 883-1212. The hours are Tues., Wed., and Thurs. 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fri. 10 a.m.to 5 p.m. and Sat., 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Closed Sundays and Mondays.