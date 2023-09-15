Best of Butler County 2023: BEYOUTIFUL Salon Barber Spa

BEYOUTIFUL Salon Barber Spa in Hamilton has earned its positive reputation for its holistic, personalized approach to beauty and wellness. Clients from across Butler County and beyond have come to depend on the salon’s quality care and comprehensive range of services.

“We do put an emphasis on our guest experience. From the moment you contact us, we try to make the whole process very easy. We do provide a receptionist to help with those sorts of things and to answer all of your questions,” said Casey Thompson, owner. “And, from the moment you walk in the door, we do offer some extra luxuries as far as complimentary beverages, and we provide some local drink options, such as from Municipal Brew Works, snacks, and just some things to make the service a little more elevated and comfortable.”

BEYOUTIFUL was recently named a first-place winner in Journal-News “Best of Butler County 2023″ for “Best Massage Therapists.” The salon also received second-place honors for “Best Aesthetic Services,” “Best Hair Salon/Stylist” and “Best Spa.”

“This honor means the world, really, and I give all that credit to our clientele, our friends, family, the community, and to our supporters in general. When I see people out, and they comment on the salon, or we get remarks that ‘Oh, we love this place,’ or ‘We love coming here,’ and ‘We look forward to our services,’ it really is heartwarming,” Thompson said.

We take pride in what we do and our clients definitely feel that when they come in, she said.

“The salon is my home, and in a way, I do spend more time here, so I really treat my staff and my clients like family. So, when your family has such good things to say about the place you call home, it really touches your heart, and it really means a lot, and it is the reason we’ve received these recognitions,” Thompson said.

As experts in health and wellness, BEYOUTIFUL Salon Barber Spa provides a full-service experience for clients. The salon specializes in all things hair, including color, cutting, and extensions, make-up, lashes and brows, permanent make-up, skin care services and waxing, massage, and more. There is also a nurse-practitioner on site who specializes in medical spa services such as Botox and fillers.

The salon has become a well-known and respected beauty salon that takes a holistic approach to beauty.

“We have service offerings from A to Z. We go all the way from a kid’s very first haircut, all the way up to senior citizens, and we pride ourselves on being family friendly,” Thompson said. “As far as what we’re known for, it’s that one-stop shop vibe. We do have such a wide array of offerings. Clients can come in and get a multitude of services, all under one roof, and we pride ourselves on that.”

Clients throughout the community continue to rank the salon’s massage therapy services as first-rate.

Massage therapist Stephanie Pierce has been at BEYOUTIFUL Salon Barber Spa for four years, and she offers a wide range of massage offerings from Swedish, cranial facial, and deep tissue to relaxation and prenatal.

“Stephanie has a good handle on exactly why her clients come to her, and she builds a really close connection to them to make sure that they leave feeling better than they came in,” Thompson said.

Pierce is a great listener, and she takes the time to find out what’s important to guests. She uses her knowledge to help find a solution and bring clients relief, she said.

“We do have a great response to our massage services. Stephanie offers evening and weekend availability, so the scheduling works well for those that work 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. They can still come in and see her,” Thompson said.

This month, BEYOUTIFUL Salon Barber Spa will celebrate its 11-year anniversary. BEYOUTIFUL Salon Barber Spa was previously located in Fairfield for about six years, but the salon eventually outgrew that space. The salon continues to grow and is known throughout the community as a “successful, thriving business.”

“Being a native of Hamilton, when we decided to expand and relocate, it was a no-brainer to come to what feels like home, and be part of the revitalization that was going on in the downtown area,” said Thompson, who resides in Reily Twp.

How to go

What: BEYOUTIFUL Salon Barber Spa

Where: 14 N. Third St., Hamilton

More online: facebook.com/beyoutifulsalon