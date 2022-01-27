Bengals vs. Chiefs: Where to watch in Butler County on Sunday

Ten big-screen TVs will show the game. Drink specials; food is available. Open noon to 2:30 a.m. 1224 Central Ave., Middletown.

COBBLESTONE TAVERN

Food and cocktails available all day. Open 11 a.m. to 2:30 a.m. 4737 Dixie Highway, Fairfield.

MUTT’S BREWERY LOUNGE

Party starts at 2 p.m.; those who wear Bengals gear get one free drink. Food available and beer buckets are $8. Free pool. 2056 Wayne Madison Road, Trenton.

THE CASUAL PINT

Food and drinks available, open noon to 8 p.m. Sunday. 120 Riverfront Plaza, Hamilton.

LORI’S ROADHOUSE

Doors open at 2 p.m.; live music at half-time and postgame. Drink specials all day, full menu available. 4924 Union Centre Pavilion Drive., Suite B, West Chester Twp.

THE FAIRFIELD PUB

Free food and specialty drinks available. $10 beer buckets in the afternoon. Open 1 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. 465C Nilles Road, Fairfield.

HAMILTON’S URBAN BACKYARD

Food and drink specials, games and more with the game featured on a jumbo screen outside. Open noon to 8 p.m. 501 Main St., Hamilton.

CENTRAL HOUSE OF BREWS

Food and drinks available; showing the game on multiple indoor and outdoor TVs. Open 11 a.m. to 2:30 a.m. 2213 Central Ave., Middletown.

Does your Butler County venue plan to watch the Bengals vs. Chiefs game this Sunday? Let us know about it. Email COPbutlercountynews@coxinc.com.