Bengals vs. Chiefs: Where to watch in Butler County on Sunday

Butler County is really excited for this Sunday’s NFL playoffs game featuring the Cincinnati Bengals versus the Kansas City Chiefs. Owners of local businesses are preparing for an influx of fans who will be patrons watching the game on their television screens.
One place that’s going to provide indoor and outdoor viewing space is Hamilton’s Urban Backyard, which is on Main Street in the city. A jumbo screen that was used over the summer for West Side Little League championship viewing at Municipal Brew Works will be outside at Hamilton’s Urban Backyard.
The watch party there will feature daylong drink specials, games and more beginning at noon Sunday. The venue will have heaters in place throughout the property for those who will be watching in the open air.
There are too many Sunday events locally to list them all, but here are some that have made announcements about what they will have:
MERKEL’S TAVERN
Ten big-screen TVs will show the game. Drink specials; food is available. Open noon to 2:30 a.m. 1224 Central Ave., Middletown.
COBBLESTONE TAVERN
Food and cocktails available all day. Open 11 a.m. to 2:30 a.m. 4737 Dixie Highway, Fairfield.
MUTT’S BREWERY LOUNGE
Party starts at 2 p.m.; those who wear Bengals gear get one free drink. Food available and beer buckets are $8. Free pool. 2056 Wayne Madison Road, Trenton.
THE CASUAL PINT
Food and drinks available, open noon to 8 p.m. Sunday. 120 Riverfront Plaza, Hamilton.
LORI’S ROADHOUSE
Doors open at 2 p.m.; live music at half-time and postgame. Drink specials all day, full menu available. 4924 Union Centre Pavilion Drive., Suite B, West Chester Twp.
THE FAIRFIELD PUB
Free food and specialty drinks available. $10 beer buckets in the afternoon. Open 1 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. 465C Nilles Road, Fairfield.
HAMILTON’S URBAN BACKYARD
Food and drink specials, games and more with the game featured on a jumbo screen outside. Open noon to 8 p.m. 501 Main St., Hamilton.
CENTRAL HOUSE OF BREWS
Food and drinks available; showing the game on multiple indoor and outdoor TVs. Open 11 a.m. to 2:30 a.m. 2213 Central Ave., Middletown.
Does your Butler County venue plan to watch the Bengals vs. Chiefs game this Sunday? Let us know about it. Email COPbutlercountynews@coxinc.com.
About the Author