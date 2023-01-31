Beerhead Bar & Eatery opens in Mason, is fourth one in Ohio

Operating Partner Serkan Varol assisted Baysal in franchising the location. Varol emphasizes that the concept is more than a sports bar — it’s a family friendly space with something for everyone.

“We are very excited to be in Mason. We want this to be a nice neighborhood place,” Varol said. “We want the guys to come in and watch the game, but also we want parents to come in with their kids or ladies to come in for happy hour.”

Having options for everyone is the goal of Baysal and Varol.

“We have options for everyone, not just those who like beer,” Varol said.

Along with the extensive beer list, Beerhead Bar & Eatery has a specialty bourbon list and offers bourbon flights, a wine list and a crafted cocktail menu.

The two are looking towards the future. Baysal has plans to franchise three more Beerhead Bar & Eatery locations in coming years.

How to go

What: Beerhead Bar & Eatery

Where: 5227 Kings Mills Road, Mason

Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday 11 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday

Online: https://beerheadbar.com