Beerhead Bar & Eatery opens in Mason, is fourth one in Ohio

Beerhead Bar & Eatery, a restaurant chain with a focus on local craft beers, recently opened its newest location in Mason. With 10 locations nationwide, four in Ohio and others in Illinois, Texas, Michigan and New York, it offers a variety of food and drinks in a family friendly space.
The restaurant has both a lunch and dinner menu with burgers, pizzas, small bites and desserts, as well as a brunch menu on weekends that features breakfast pizzas. Like the name suggests, Beerhead has 365 beer options from local to international brands with on-tap, bottled and canned options. However, beer isn’t its only focal point as the bar also has wine and spirits.
Beerhead will host live acoustic performances by local musicians on Fridays and Saturdays. it has an indoor dining space as well as a pet-friendly outdoor patio with fire pits, and patrons have dine-in, take-out and delivery options. It also has a rewards program that offers discounts and access to new beverage releases and tastings.
Beerhead Bar & Eatery in Mason is owned by Koray Baysal, who began his entrepreneurial endeavors by growing his mall kiosk business into 25 locations after emmigrating from Turkey in 2000. A lover of beer and resident of Cincinnati, Baysal wanted to provide a place where the community can come together and enjoy Cincinnati’s beer culture.
“Craft beer is more popular than ever, especially here in Cincinnati, and offering one location to serve of a variety of it has been really important to me,” Baysal said. “This community thrives off local breweries, but having access to them in one location provides a one-of-a-kind experience for our customers.”
Operating Partner Serkan Varol assisted Baysal in franchising the location. Varol emphasizes that the concept is more than a sports bar — it’s a family friendly space with something for everyone.
“We are very excited to be in Mason. We want this to be a nice neighborhood place,” Varol said. “We want the guys to come in and watch the game, but also we want parents to come in with their kids or ladies to come in for happy hour.”
Having options for everyone is the goal of Baysal and Varol.
“We have options for everyone, not just those who like beer,” Varol said.
Along with the extensive beer list, Beerhead Bar & Eatery has a specialty bourbon list and offers bourbon flights, a wine list and a crafted cocktail menu.
The two are looking towards the future. Baysal has plans to franchise three more Beerhead Bar & Eatery locations in coming years.
How to go
What: Beerhead Bar & Eatery
Where: 5227 Kings Mills Road, Mason
Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday 11 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday
Online: https://beerheadbar.com
About the Author