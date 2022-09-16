journal-news logo
X

Bed Bath & Beyond at Bridgewater Falls to close

The Bed Bath & Beyond at Bridgewater Falls, 3451 Princeton Road in Fairfield Twp., will shutter, as it has been labeled a “lower producing” location. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)

Combined ShapeCaption
The Bed Bath & Beyond at Bridgewater Falls, 3451 Princeton Road in Fairfield Twp., will shutter, as it has been labeled a “lower producing” location. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)

News
By Staff Report
13 minutes ago

The retailer Bed Bath & Beyond has announced the closure of dozens of its stores, and one on the list is located in Butler County.

The store at Bridgewater Falls, 3451 Princeton Road in Fairfield Twp., will shutter, as it has been labeled a “lower producing” location.

In all, about 20 percent of Bed Bath & Beyond stores throughout the nation are closing. That is roughly 150 locations.

The company did not give a date for the closures.

The retailer’s goal is to turn around declining sales. CNBC reports Bed Bath & Beyond’s workforce will also get cut by 20 percent, and that includes people at the corporate level as well as supply chain staff.

In the past two years, Bed Bath & Beyond decreased its footprint by about 35 percent through other store closures, CNBC reported.

In Other News
1
Fairfield Post Office to host job fair
2
Butler County voters to decide 40 ballot issues on Nov. 8
3
Oktoberfest Zinzinnati 2022: What to know about this action-packed...
4
Military Women’s Memorial honors 99-year-old Hamilton woman as ‘Living...
5
Some begin Christmas shopping in September to avoid shortages, delays

About the Author

Staff Report
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top