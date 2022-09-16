Bed Bath & Beyond at Bridgewater Falls to close

The retailer Bed Bath & Beyond has announced the closure of dozens of its stores, and one on the list is located in Butler County.
The store at Bridgewater Falls, 3451 Princeton Road in Fairfield Twp., will shutter, as it has been labeled a “lower producing” location.
In all, about 20 percent of Bed Bath & Beyond stores throughout the nation are closing. That is roughly 150 locations.
The company did not give a date for the closures.
The retailer’s goal is to turn around declining sales. CNBC reports Bed Bath & Beyond’s workforce will also get cut by 20 percent, and that includes people at the corporate level as well as supply chain staff.
In the past two years, Bed Bath & Beyond decreased its footprint by about 35 percent through other store closures, CNBC reported.
