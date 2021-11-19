Bats had to stay a while at Dayton Lane Gardens in Hamilton

“They were on the elevators with us, they were in the hallways, and there’s a woman who is in a wheelchair, and she was riding down the hallway, and didn’t even know there was a bat on her wheelchair,” Armstrong said. “We shouldn’t have been forced to have to dispose of them, because we weren’t allowed to kill them, so we had to try to catch them, to get them outside of the building.”

Ben Jones, executive director of the Butler Metropolitan Housing Authority, said it took a while to get rid of the bats from the complex at 122 N. 6th St. because they are protected by law.