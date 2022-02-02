Banter store opens at Cincinnati Premium Outlets

MONROE — Joining the nearly 100 retailers at Cincinnati Premium Outlets is a fine jewelry and piercings store called Banter by Piercing Pagoda.
The store is located next to Michel Kors and it opened Jan. 15. Others in the region are located in Kenwood Towne Centre, Dayton Mall, Fairfield Commons and Florence Mall (Kentucky).
Cincinnati Premium Outlets officials said this store opening follows the opening of UGG, which opened just before the holiday season. American Eagle is slated to open in March.
Cincinnati Premium Outlets is an outdoor shopping center located at 108 Premium Outlets Drive in Monroe.
