Band performing in Fairfield called one you ‘need to know’

Prior to forming Farewell Angelina, each of the band members had solo careers, touring and recording with top artists like Kenny Chesney, Trace Adkins, and other big names. The band released the highly anticipated “Women and Wine” EP in January 2019.

In addition to Chesney and Adkins, the group has opened for acts like Old Dominion, Frankie Ballard, Jake Owen, Billy Currington, Maroon 5, among others. This is the first time Farewell Angelina has performed at the Fairfield Community Arts Center.

“This is just going to be fun. They are going to rock the stage. It’s a country music group, and each one of them is a wonderful musician, and in working together, they take the stage over with an energy you can’t believe. The worldwide premiere of their video, ‘Ghosts’ was No. 1 on CMT for five weeks, and it was in the top three for eight weeks, and they’ve had videos premiere on Billboard, so these are amazing musicians that are coming here to Fairfield,” Sheldrick said.

To purchase tickets, call (513) 867-5348, visit www.fairfieldoh.gov/tickets or stop the Fairfield Community Arts Center at 411 Wessel Drive in Fairfield.

The One Stage Series is an eclectic series, featuring a variety of performers and musical genres. The performances are geared to audiences of all ages. Other One Stage Series performances will include The HillBenders present Who Grass on Sat., Jan. 8; Robin Spielberg on Sat., Feb. 12 and Tommy Ryman on Sat., Apr. 2.