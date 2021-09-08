Bald eagle rescue: Park ranger hops into canoe to save trapped eagle in southwest Ohio

Caption Greene County Parks and Trails Park Ranger Jason Smedley rescued a bald eagle from the pond of a private property in Greene County on Sunday. Credit: CONTRIBUTED Credit: CONTRIBUTED

“He kind of hopped on land a little bit, so I was able to get some rags to throw on his face to calm him down so he wouldn’t scratch me,” Smedley said.

With this tactic, Smedley was able to free the rest of the root ball from the talon. Smedley almost got away unscathed, though the ranger did get one scratch on his leg from the bird as he was getting the eagle back into the canoe.

With bald eagle in lap, the ranger and bird paddled to safety.

The eagle is now in the care of the Glen Helen Raptor Center in Yellow Springs, receiving treatment for some wing damage the bird endured while trying to free itself. After some care and observation from the raptor center, Smedley said the hope is to get the eagle back to flying in the wild.

Due to the expansive range a bald eagle covers across a region, Smedley said it wasn’t clear as to where this bald eagle originated or where its nest was located.

The raptor center was not immediately available at the time of this report to provide an update on the eagle’s condition.