Badin High School presents revised parking lot expansion plan

Badin High School had been acquiring properties to its west over the past few years on both New London Road and Jerdan Lane with the intent to expand parking. Additional parking is needed for the school as it’s been growing in recent years. It currently enrolls 640 students, up 15 from last year and nearly 100 more than in 2017.

“The additional spots will provide much-needed parking for our increased student population, our parents and guests for events in the building and for any future growth on our campus,” said Badin President Brian Pendergest. “We have been working with the city to make sure the landscaping and sidewalks are all up to their specifications. We hope to have this project completed in the spring of 2023, assuming the City Council approves the plan.”

Wednesday’s proposal is a departure from the parking plan from earlier this. This revised plan, which received input from nearby residential stakeholders, will be accessible only from New London Road, and not Jerdan Lane, as it was originally intended.

There are 61 more parking spaces, according to the revised plan, and the internal circulation of the parking lot is one-way only.

Hayden said there were some concerns by Jerden Lane residents about light spilling onto their properties, but Hayden said the plan is still being fine-tuned with regards to landscaping, “but the goal is to install 40 more trees. And there’s a discussion about installing a fence.”

The landscaping plan initially also called for seven trees, more than 200 shrubs, and more than 100 ornamental grasses and perennials. A 5-foot sidewalk will be added in front of the parking lot along New London Road.

Hamilton City Council will consider the legislation for the parking lot project at its Jan. 11 meeting, which will also include a public hearing on the proposal. The project would be considered for approval at the Jan. 25 meeting.