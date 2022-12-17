Badin High School presents revised parking lot expansion plan

Hamilton Badin High School is seeking City Council’s approval to expand its parking lot, and that plan will be considered next month.
Earlier this year, the private Catholic school presented a plan to expand its parking lot, as well as presenting a proposal for an on-campus athletic complex. The school recently received the planning commission’s approval for a new and revised plan. They’ll seek approval of a Final Development Plan, and a rezoning request, in January from City Council for the parking lot. This request does not include the athletic complex plan.
“Badin has come back with a Final Development Plan, and also they acquired another property in the meantime,” said Hamilton Planning Director Liz Hayden, which the council will entertain at two meetings in January. “They need to rezone (the property at 625 New London Road) to be able to do a parking lot.”
If Badin officials want to pursue the athletic complex, they must present a Final Development Plan, which would undergo internal reviews before being considered first by the planning commission, Hayden said.
The revised parking plan would add 343 new parking spaces to the west of the school building at 571 New London Road, which would provide 709 total parking spaces. It also includes a rezoning request for 625 New London Road, a parcel recently acquired that would be used for the parking lot development. This property would need to be rezoned from R-1 (single family) to a Business Planned Development zone.
Badin High School had been acquiring properties to its west over the past few years on both New London Road and Jerdan Lane with the intent to expand parking. Additional parking is needed for the school as it’s been growing in recent years. It currently enrolls 640 students, up 15 from last year and nearly 100 more than in 2017.
“The additional spots will provide much-needed parking for our increased student population, our parents and guests for events in the building and for any future growth on our campus,” said Badin President Brian Pendergest. “We have been working with the city to make sure the landscaping and sidewalks are all up to their specifications. We hope to have this project completed in the spring of 2023, assuming the City Council approves the plan.”
Wednesday’s proposal is a departure from the parking plan from earlier this. This revised plan, which received input from nearby residential stakeholders, will be accessible only from New London Road, and not Jerdan Lane, as it was originally intended.
There are 61 more parking spaces, according to the revised plan, and the internal circulation of the parking lot is one-way only.
Hayden said there were some concerns by Jerden Lane residents about light spilling onto their properties, but Hayden said the plan is still being fine-tuned with regards to landscaping, “but the goal is to install 40 more trees. And there’s a discussion about installing a fence.”
The landscaping plan initially also called for seven trees, more than 200 shrubs, and more than 100 ornamental grasses and perennials. A 5-foot sidewalk will be added in front of the parking lot along New London Road.
Hamilton City Council will consider the legislation for the parking lot project at its Jan. 11 meeting, which will also include a public hearing on the proposal. The project would be considered for approval at the Jan. 25 meeting.
