Man arrested for Monday shooting in Hamilton
Badin High School baseball coach Brion Treadway wins his 200th career game

Badin baseball coach Brion Treadway discusses a call with the home-place umpire during a Division II sectional final against Chaminade Julienne at Miamisburg on May 18, 2017. JOURNAL-NEWS FILE PHOTO

By Mike Dyer, WCPO
1 hour ago
Former Badin pitcher in ninth season as head coach

HAMILTON, Ohio — Badin High School head baseball coach Brion Treadway won his 200th career game Tuesday afternoon as the Rams defeated visiting Dayton Carroll 15-2, according to Badin athletic director Geoff Melzer.

Treadway has a 200-81 career record in nine seasons, according to the school. Badin improved to a 6-0 record this season.

Treadway has directed Badin to three trips to the state tournament (2021, 2016 and 2013), including a 2016 state runner-up finish.

Badin was a Division II state semifinalist in 2021. Badin (27-6), which won state championships in 1991 and 1996, made its 13th state appearance and its first since 2016.

When Badin won the 1996 Division II state baseball championship, Treadway was the winning pitcher in both games.

About the Author

Mike Dyer
