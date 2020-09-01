Bad gasoline caused $13K in damages at Hamilton station

“I paid at the pump, pumped from a diesel pump and got gasoline,” Howell said. “This is destructive and dangerous.”

Both men are pursuing claims against Speedway for the damage caused to their vehicles.

“We receive complaints every year about vehicles shutting down or running poorly after purchasing fuel at Butler County gas stations,” Reynolds said. “The problem is usually associated with too much water in the ground tanks.”

Legislation that would allow county auditors to test fuel for quality as well as quantity is currently sitting in a house committee. HB 499, co-sponsored by State Rep. George Lang (R-West Chester) and Rep. Brigid Kelly (D-Cincinnati), was introduced on Feb. 10 and assigned to the House Transportation and Public Safety Committee.

Sponsor testimony was provided to the committee on May 19. But there has been no further legislative activity on the bill.

“It’s time for legislators to take action,” Reynolds said.

This legislation has the statewide support of the Ohio Farm Bureau and the Ohio Township Association.

Those currently in opposition include The Ohio Oil and Gas Association, American Petroleum Institute of Ohio, and The Ohio Council of Retail Merchants.