B-25 flyover today at Hamilton cemetery in honor of WWII veteran

A visitation for Spears, of Fairfield, is set for 1 p.m. today at the cemetery, 2565 Princeton Road, with private services scheduled at 2 p.m. for the World War II combat veteran. He passed away at his home on Oct. 26. He was 98.

Spears, who was born in Wyoming, Ohio, served in the United States Army Aircorps 12th Air Force in North Africa and Italy. His family said in his obituary he “was always selfless, putting his family and everyone else first, and he was a caring and loving family-oriented person who was meticulous about family history and the documentation of it.”