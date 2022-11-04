BreakingNews
B-25 flyover today at Hamilton cemetery in honor of WWII veteran
B-25 flyover today at Hamilton cemetery in honor of WWII veteran

At 2 p.m. today a World War II B-25 will fly over Rose Hill Cemetery in Hamilton to honor the late James Ernest Spears.

A visitation for Spears, of Fairfield, is set for 1 p.m. today at the cemetery, 2565 Princeton Road, with private services scheduled at 2 p.m. for the World War II combat veteran. He passed away at his home on Oct. 26. He was 98.

Spears, who was born in Wyoming, Ohio, served in the United States Army Aircorps 12th Air Force in North Africa and Italy. His family said in his obituary he “was always selfless, putting his family and everyone else first, and he was a caring and loving family-oriented person who was meticulous about family history and the documentation of it.”

According to a Rose Hill Cemetery official, Spears was a B-25 crew member and was shot down five times in World War II, and previously signed the belly of the very plane flying over today. He also served with famed air commander James “Jimmy” Doolittle, but not in the famous raid on Tokyo.

Spears was preceded in death by his parents; stepmother, Jeanette Fischer; brother, William T. Spears of Richmond, Texas, who served in the United States Marine Corps in WWII.

James is survived by his wife, Mariam J. Spears; daughter, Patricia S. Ritter; sons, James V. Spears (Fran), Dr. Mark T. Spears (Katy); nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and many great-great-grandchildren.

Condolences may be offered at www.rosehillfunerals.com for the Spears family.

