Autopsy for body found near Garfield Middle in Hamilton scheduled

News
By
1 hour ago
X

The body found in a wooded area next to Garfield Middle School in Hamilton on Thursday afternoon has been identified as a 62-year-old man.

A call came into Butler County dispatch at 1:53 p.m. Thursday. The Butler County Coroner’s office was soon dispatched after police found a person initially thought to be unconscious and not breathing. A paramedic called the time of death 1:55 p.m., according to a Hamilton police report.

The person’s name has not been released pending an autopsy, which is scheduled for Friday afternoon.

The wooded area, which is at the corner of Ohio 129 and Fair Avenue, is not a part of the Hamilton City School District property, according to school officials.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

ExploreFor more police news around Butler County, click here
In Other News
1
Two weeks later, no word on Springfield visit that Trump said would...
2
2 Butler County political leaders, rivals collaborate on mental health...
3
Cincinnati leaders seek ideas for rehabbing abandoned subway tunnel
4
$2M grant to fund Butler Tech programs in Hamilton, West Chester Twp.
5
Middletown’s summer of change: New leaders, addressing violence and...

About the Author

Follow Michael D. Pitman on facebookFollow Michael D. Pitman on twitter

Michael D. Pitman has been a reporter in southwest Ohio since 1999. He's covered local governments in Warren and Butler counties, as well as state and national issues. He currently covers the cities of Fairfield and Hamilton.