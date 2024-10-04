Autopsy for body found near Garfield Middle in Hamilton scheduled

The body found in a wooded area next to Garfield Middle School in Hamilton on Thursday afternoon has been identified as a 62-year-old man.
A call came into Butler County dispatch at 1:53 p.m. Thursday. The Butler County Coroner’s office was soon dispatched after police found a person initially thought to be unconscious and not breathing. A paramedic called the time of death 1:55 p.m., according to a Hamilton police report.
The person’s name has not been released pending an autopsy, which is scheduled for Friday afternoon.
The wooded area, which is at the corner of Ohio 129 and Fair Avenue, is not a part of the Hamilton City School District property, according to school officials.
