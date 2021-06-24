Autographed Kyle Schwarber golf flag to benefit reborn Middletown youth baseball

A golf flag autographed by former Middletown High School standout Kyle Schwarber will benefit Middletown youth baseball.
In conjunction with the golf outing supporting “Middie Way Baseball,” Middletown firefighters are offering a raffle for a pin flag from Wildwood Golf Club, site of this year’s charity golf outing set for Aug. 24. Cost to play in the golf outing is $100 per player.
Schwarber, a member of the World Series champion Chicago Cubs, is in his first year with the Washington Nationals. Last Saturday, Schwarber hit a pair of homers in the Nats’ 6-2 win over the Mets in the second game of a doubleheader, allowing him to tie a MLB record with five homers in his last two games.
Raffle tickets are $5 each and will be sold until the conclusion of the golf outing. The winning ticket will be drawn live and the winner does not need to be present.
City leaders, Berachah Church and Schwarber are spearheading the Middie Way Baseball League for students in grades kindergarten through fifth.
Berachah is holding two more Sunday FUNdamental sessions from 2-3:30 p.m. July 18 and Aug. 15 at the Middletown Baseball Fields at Lefferson Park, then an all-day camp on Sept. 25 when Schwarber may attend depending on his schedule with the Nationals,
The sessions are free and refreshments will be served.
Berachah hopes to start the Middie Way Baseball season for those playing Rag Ball, T-ball and Coach Pitch in 2022.
Raffle tickets are available at the following locations:
Middletown Fire Headquarters: 2300 Roosevelt Blvd.
Wildwood Golf Club: 601 Aberdeen Drive
Middletown Police Department: 1 Donham Plaza