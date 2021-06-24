Autographed Kyle Schwarber golf flag to benefit reborn Middletown youth baseball

In conjunction with the golf outing supporting “Middie Way Baseball,” Middletown firefighters are offering a raffle for a pin flag from Wildwood Golf Club, site of this year’s charity golf outing set for Aug. 24. Cost to play in the golf outing is $100 per player.

Schwarber, a member of the World Series champion Chicago Cubs, is in his first year with the Washington Nationals. Last Saturday, Schwarber hit a pair of homers in the Nats’ 6-2 win over the Mets in the second game of a doubleheader, allowing him to tie a MLB record with five homers in his last two games.