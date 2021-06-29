Auditor: Butler County-based psychiatry practice improperly billed Medicaid

According to audit documents, Modern Psychiatry “indicated that billing for more than one IOP service per day was a billing error caused by employees that did not fully understand the billing process. In addition, the provider stated that it now contracts with a vendor to perform billing.”

A spokeswoman for Faber did not immediately respond to a call seeking information about the audit, including why an audit of 2018 records was released three years later.

Dr. Quinton Moss, the founder and CEO of Modern Psychiatry, told the Journal-News, “We had some quality concerns that we had to address, and we addressed those, and got a vendor who is managing our billing, so we think that we’re on the good standing right now.”

As for errors that may have happened since 2018, “We don’t anticipate having any other findings. We don’t anticipate that at all. Some of this occurred when there were significant changes with redesign” and how services were billed by Medicaid, he said.

Modern Psychiatry also operates Genesis Health & Life, Genesis Life and Wellness, and Genesis Health. It also operates a sober home under the name of Genesis.