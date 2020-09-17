Atrium receives state grant to help traffic safety effort

For the 11th year in a row, Atrium Medical Center’s Level III Trauma Center has received a state grant to manage a traffic safety program in collaboration with other community partners.
The Level III trauma Center announced Monday that the Ohio Department of Public Safety’sOhio Traffic Safety Office awarded $50,000 in federal funding to Atrium to manage the program for federal fiscal year 2021.
Atrium will use the grant to fund the hospital’s traffic safety initiative known as Warren County Safe Communities Coalition. The coalition focuses on motor vehicle and traffic safety awareness initiatives. In addition to Atrium Medical Center, coalition members include Warren County law enforcement agencies, local government agencies, Warren County Career Center and Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Warren County Safe Communities will continue to partner with key community members to increase the county’s traffic safety awareness by offering outreach campaigns and educational opportunities throughout the year.
“We are committed to working with our safety partners to raise awareness about traffic safety concerns in Warren County with the goal of preventing injuries from traffic crashes,” said Ann Brock, trauma outreach coordinator for Atrium Medical Center and coordinator for Warren County Safe Communities Coalition.
The Ohio Traffic Safety Office administers funding statewide that it receives from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to support the efforts of safety partners. Priority areas that are focused on include seat belt use, impaired driving, motorcycle safety and youth drivers, according to Atrium officials.
Competitive grant proposals are accepted and reviewed by the state traffic safety division and solicits proposals from state agencies, nonprofit organizations, colleges, universities, hospitals, political subdivisions and other interested groups within selected Ohio counties and jurisdictions based upon the number of fatal crashes.