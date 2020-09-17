Atrium receives state grant to help traffic safety effort

The Level III trauma Center announced Monday that the Ohio Department of Public Safety’sOhio Traffic Safety Office awarded $50,000 in federal funding to Atrium to manage the program for federal fiscal year 2021.

Atrium will use the grant to fund the hospital’s traffic safety initiative known as Warren County Safe Communities Coalition. The coalition focuses on motor vehicle and traffic safety awareness initiatives. In addition to Atrium Medical Center, coalition members include Warren County law enforcement agencies, local government agencies, Warren County Career Center and Ohio State Highway Patrol.