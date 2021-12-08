journal-news logo
X

Atrium Medical Center in Middletown ranks high on maternity care list

Atrium Medical Center on Union Road in Middletown. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF
Caption
Atrium Medical Center on Union Road in Middletown. NICK GRAHAM/STAFF

News
By Kaitlin Schroeder
57 minutes ago

Several local hospitals were named high ranking in maternity care by the U.S. News & World Report, which on Tuesday published its first rankings specifically for best hospitals for maternity care, based on uncomplicated pregnancies.

Atrium Medical Center, operated by Premier Health in Middletown, was considered “high ranking,” along with Kettering Health’s Soin Medical Center and Kettering Medical Center.

ExploreWatchdog gives local hospitals mix of A, B and Cs on safety report card

The ranking site at health.usnews.com/best-hospitals encouraged people to search to find hospitals that provide high-quality labor and delivery services for uncomplicated pregnancies.

It evaluated how well hospitals perform in childbirth using C-section rates, newborn complication rates, breast milk feeding rates, early elective delivery rates and if a hospital offers vaginal birth after cesarean (VBAC).

According to U.S. News, due to the lower age of the patients seeking maternity care, much of the data used in the methodology were collected directly from hospitals rather than from Medicare data.

In part due to this, only hospitals deemed “High Performing” received an actual rating.

Other hospitals that participated in the survey have a scorecard describing their performance on individual metrics, but do not have an overall rating.

ExploreAverage health insurance family premiums grew 4% to $22K this year

In Other News
1
Fairfield schools increase security because of threat
2
Here is what those loud booms were in Middletown
3
Butler Philharmonic pops concert to include holiday favorites
4
Ross development expected to be boon for township, region
5
Flying Ace car wash rises on Hamilton’s West side

About the Author

ajc.com

Kaitlin Schroeder
Follow Kaitlin Schroeder on twitter

Kaitlin Schroeder is a health care and business reporter with the Dayton Daily News. She covers the local hospitals, CareSource, public health, nursing homes, caregiving, and other related topics.

© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top