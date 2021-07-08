As coronavirus fades, major Butler County business expo returns after 2 years

The Business Expo includes retailers, service providers, health related industries, financial institutions, restaurants, hotels, educational institutions, nonprofits and a variety of other businesses and organizations, chamber officials said.

Food will be available for purchase from local food trucks on site. Other opportunities will include health screenings provided by West Chester Hospital, the event’s community health partner, professional headshots from Ali Wolfe Photography, and collection of school supplies for the community’s “Stuff the Bus” program, a back to school backpack and school supply giveaway.

The chamber alliance is the region’s third largest chamber, representing the interests of over 750-member businesses and their more than 25,000 employees in West Chester and Liberty Twps.

The chamber’s partnership with the Lakota Local School District, which enrolls 16,800 students and is the largest suburban district in Southwest Ohio, is no coincidence said Hinson.

“As we say, ‘as Lakota goes, so go West Chester and Liberty townships,’” he said.

Lakota and its expanding partnership with the chamber led to Lakota West to the unusual move in 2019 to use the high school for the annual event.

“The West Chester/Liberty Chamber Alliance’s partnership with Lakota Local Schools — which extends decades — is very important to our chamber and our community. Business and education working together is essential for building a solid community foundation and economic sustainability — both support one another,” Hinson said.

“We outgrew (West Chester Twp.’s) Skatetown USA’s facility after 16 years, and Lakota West was a logical choice for us as we changed venues, based on our strong partnership, size of their facility and ideal location. Our private industry-public school partnership continues to be viewed as a leader in the state of Ohio.”

For more information go to the chamber’s website.