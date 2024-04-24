Art & Earth Day returns to Pyramid Hill

Art & Earth Day at Pyramid Hill will be held from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

The event will be included with the price of admission to the park. Adult admission is $10; Children ages 6 to 12 are $5 and ages 5 and under are free. Free for members. For more information, go to pyramidhill.org.

“Art & Earth Day is a chance for us all to celebrate the connections between the natural world and human creativity,” said Maria Jenkins, education and programs manager at Pyramid Hill. “This year, we’re highlighting local artists and university students who are seeking creative solutions to environmental issues, whether that’s through sustainable practices or by communicating a conservation message. We’re thrilled to see the new student work from our local university partners and to hear about the work of exemplary local artists. We hope visitors will be inspired to use their creativity to support environmental health in their homes and communities.”

Pyramid Hill will celebrate Art & Earth Day with an installation and a tour of student works from noon to 1 p.m. throughout the park. Guests will hear from University of Cincinnati’s DAAP and the Art Academy of Cincinnati students and learn about their new outdoor sculpture works.

There will be a Family Activity: Opossum Scavenger Hunt from noon to 5 p.m. at the Pavilion. Attendees can join in on a student-created scavenger hunt featuring artful renditions of these charismatic creatures. (Note: this is opossum themed, no North American marsupials will be present.)

There will be a panel discussion on “Art and Sustainability” from 3 to 4 p.m. at the Gallery Museum. Participants will discover how can art influence sustainability, and how can sustainability influence art. Guests will hear from local sculptor Roscoe Wilson, painter Devan Horton and fiber artist Amber Ostaszewski and learn about the roles that nature and environmental conservation play in their work. The discussion is included with park admission.

Additionally, visitors can view the new Mounds, Moon, and Stars exhibition alongside the park’s collection of ancient and contemporary sculptures and 300-plus acres of forests and fields. Curated by Marcus Boroughs and Belinda Gore of Great Circle Alliance, the Mounds, Moon, and Stars exhibition will share about the architecture, art and astronomy of the Hopewell culture. Mounds, Moon, and Stars at Pyramid Hill was funded by a grant from Greater Cincinnati Foundation. The exhibition was curated by the Great Circle Alliance and made possible with funding in part by Ohio Humanities.

“There is so much to be learned about the Hopewell culture, and getting information directly from the source is going to be the best way to learn about it. There is going to be a lot of information, and new experiences that people are going to be able gain from the exhibition,” said Delaney French, marketing, and sales manager at Pyramid Hill.

Art & Earth Day will also feature an adult workshop, Container Gardening with Native Plants, from 1 – 2:30 p.m. at the Amphitheater. Participants will learn how to grow native plants, even in small spaces, in this workshop led by Casey Sumner of Sustainable Sights Landscaping. Pre-registration is required; includes park admission, all tools needed, and at least two native plants to take home. The cost is $20 for members and $30 for non-members.

How to go

What: Art & Earth Day at Pyramid Hill

Where: Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park and Museum, 1763 Hamilton-Cleves Road, Hamilton

When: Saturday, April 27, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost: Adult admission is $10; Children ages 6 to 12 are $5 and ages 5 and under are free. Free for members.

More info: Visit www.pyramidhill.org for a complete schedule of events and activities.