Arson charges against man who allegedly started fire with wife, her children in home sent to a grand jury

His wife, Brittani Murphy, 30, said she was sleeping at 6:30 a.m. New Year’s Day when she heard a loud knock at her front door. A neighbor told her flames were visible. She went to the bathroom and saw flames shooting through the window, she said.

She quickly got her two daughters, ages 8 and 6, out of the house. The three suffered minor smoke inhalation, according to the fire report.

The fire was “pretty terrifying,” Murphy said.

Murphy said her husband allegedly started her Jeep that was parked under an attached carport on fire and the flames reached the house. A Jeep she was borrowing from her mother also was ruined in the fire, she said.

Lt. Frank Baughman from the Middletown Division of Fire said two residences in the 1900 block of Baltimore Street were damaged. The home were the Murphys lived suffered $20,000 in damages to the property and $10,000 to the contents. Those estimates don’t include the two Jeeps, Baughman said.

Murphy and her daughters are living with family as she tries to raise enough money to find another residence, she said. A GoFundMe account has been established.

She said most of their possessions, including Christmas presents, were destroyed in the fire.