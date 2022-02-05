Area digs out from snow and ice storm that moved through Tri-State

Several counties were under a Level 2 snow emergency declaration on Thursday and Friday, including Butler and Warren counties. A Winter Weather Advisory that was in effect Friday morning expired at 3 p.m.

The City of Hamilton had crews out clearing roads in 12-hour shifts, and Public Works Director Dan Arthur said salt supplies remained in good shape.

“Obviously it’s (salt supplies) taken a hit from the storm, but with this type of storm you don’t have to salt the whole time. You’re hitting it in the beginning to get a nice layer down,” Arthur told the Journal-News.

The city brought people in early to monitor the weather during the rain Thursday, and when ice started to form mid-morning, crews went out to salt the streets “to get a layer underneath everything.”

LOCAL DAILY FORECAST (Storm Shield/WCPO)

SATURDAY

High: 24

Low: 8

SUNDAY

High: 40

Low: 15

MONDAY

High: 36

Low 7

TUESDAY

High 37

Low: 22