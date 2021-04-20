Area art exhibitions to see this spring

Muente is a professor of art at Northern Kentucky University. Enlightening and reminding viewers of their own humanity, his paintings portray facets of the human condition such as loss, doubt, wisdom, and faith.

“I try to make narrative paintings that resonate with the viewer’s imagination. The work often asks more questions than answers, that’s the key to suspense,” said Muente.

Other works highlighted at the MAC this spring

On display through May

Another exhibition currently on display at the MAC through May 27 is Ohio Watercolor Society artist, Shirlee Bauer’s collected works of watercolor paintings, which are featured in the MAC Lobby Gallery

On May 3 through May 13, the Miami University Regionals: Student Art Exhibition 2021, will be presented in MAC’s Main Exhibition Hall. The collective exhibition will highlight student artists and designers representing the Miami University Regional Humanities and Arts Department and will feature a variety of mediums instructed at the regional campuses including drawing, digital drawing, painting, digital painting, photography, designs, printmaking, and illustration.

Exhibits are available for viewing during MAC’s normal operating hours, which are Mondays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.; and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Masks are required to enter the facility and strict sanitation and social distancing guidelines will be observed. The MAC exhibition season is supported by the Miriam G. Knoll Foundation. For more information, go to www.middletownartscenter.com.

“Out of the Darkness” at Pyramid Hill

On display through May 23

Artists in this group exhibition will showcase works that respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Art can acknowledge and convey ideas, which words cannot express, so this exhibition aims to shed light on how artists are responding to the COVID-19 pandemic and its aftermath,” said Gabi Roach, art, and programming manager at Pyramid Hill.

“Out of the Darkness” will be on display in the large gallery at Pyramid Hill’s Ancient Sculpture Museum. Works in the exhibition span from painting and drawing to sculpture, photography, site-based installations and beyond. All of the art on display responds to the COVID-19 pandemic. The exhibition includes work from local, regional, and national artists.

“I think the theme is really an opportunity for people to openly engage with how they’ve experienced the pandemic. From a viewing standpoint, what we hope to accomplish is just a better understanding of how this pandemic has impacted people on an individual level, and then that’s obviously interpreted by artists,” Roach said.

As part of the “Out of the Darkness” exhibition, Pyramid Hill also has a Mask Installation on display in its small gallery space. The display is comprised of sanitized masks.

There will be a public reception for “Out of the Darkness,” which will be held on Art and Earth Day on April 24 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The reception is free to attend and open to all.

Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park & Museum is located at 1763 Hamilton-Cleves Road in Hamilton. General admission to the park is $8 for adults and $3 for children.

Miami Art Museum offers advance registrations with timed tickets this spring

On display through June 11

Miami University Art Museum and Sculpture Park will feature three new exhibitions this spring, including “Sacred Songs: Antiphonals and Illuminations,” which features 16 works of manuscripts and music in the Douglass Gallery. The exhibitions will remain on display through June 11.

Other exhibits on display this spring include “Miserere: Rouault’s Plea for Mercy” with 20 works, illustrating the nature of the war, and “Confronting Greatness: A Celebration of Women Artists.” “Confronting Greatness” celebrates the 50th anniversary of Linda Nochlin’s1971 essay, “Why Have There Been No Great Women Artists?” The essay will be prominently featured within the exhibition.

The gallery is open with advance registration. Hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Gallery viewing is available by registering for a free-timed ticket. Each exhibition also has a virtual or online display, which is available for viewing. For more information, call (513) 529-2232 or visit www.MiamiOH.edu/ArtMuseum. Miami University Art Museum and Sculpture Park is located at 801 S. Patterson Avenue in Oxford.