Are there ghosts in Sorg Opera House? Take a history tour

49 minutes ago
Take a tour of the Sorg Opera House from 3-5 p.m. Aug. 4 at 63 S. Main St. Each tour will include a discussion of the history of the theater, with looks at the exterior features, lobby, theater, balconies, projection booth, backstage and downstairs dressing area.

The tour lasts about an hour and a half, and will be led by a Sorg volunteer. Visitors will also learn about the current ongoing restoration work on the theater, what SORG has accomplished so far, upcoming shows, and how they can help with future restoration efforts.

The admission fee for the tour is whatever a person would like to donate to the Sorg Opera Revitalization Group. Information on how to donate, volunteer with SORG and attend future shows will be provided during the tour.

Register for the tour in advance at bit.ly/sorgvisit. If you have questions, or would like to arrange a private tour for groups of 15 or more, contact 513-428-5529 or email boxoffice@sorgopera.org.

