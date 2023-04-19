Apply today: Butler County United Way seeks new president, CEO

As Butler County United Way’s president and CEO leaves for a new job at the end of the month, the agency’s vice president of operations and marketing will take the helm until the role is filled.
Pamela Cottle joined the Butler County United Way in March 2015 and works with all areas of the organization, including community impact, resource development, finance, workplace campaigns, database management, and volunteerism. Cottle previously worked at First Financial Bank, holding executive-level positions.
“Butler County United Way works with so many partner agencies, and it’s important for them to understand that this organization is being led with diligence and intention to make sure that those agencies are able to provide those services throughout Butler County,” said Cottle.
On Tuesday, the United Way announced that its current president and CEO, Krystal Tipton, is leaving on April 28 to take a new job with Miami University.
The Butler County United Way was founded in 1920, and its goal is to be a trusted community partner through leading impactful change for human service needs in the county.
There is not a set timeline, but Butler County United Way Board of Trustees Chair Lawrence Mulligan expects they’d take resumes for the next four to six weeks, then narrow the field of candidates for interviews.
Applicants for the president/CEO position are asked to send resumes resumes@bc-unitedway.org, and a complete job description for the job can be found at bc-unitedway.org/careeropportunities.
OTHER OPPORTUNITIES TO SUPPORT
As the Butler County United Way searches for a new president and CEO, they are also seeking people to support the agency’s mission. They encourage people to aid the mission either by giving, advocating, or volunteering. For more information, contact Butler County United Way at 513-863-0800 or visit www.bc-unitedway.org.
