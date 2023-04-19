Apply today: Butler County United Way seeks new president, CEO

Pamela Cottle joined the Butler County United Way in March 2015 and works with all areas of the organization, including community impact, resource development, finance, workplace campaigns, database management, and volunteerism. Cottle previously worked at First Financial Bank, holding executive-level positions.

“Butler County United Way works with so many partner agencies, and it’s important for them to understand that this organization is being led with diligence and intention to make sure that those agencies are able to provide those services throughout Butler County,” said Cottle.