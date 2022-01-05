Apothecary opens amid ‘unparalleled’ year of small business applications

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose said in November, Ohio had back-to-back record-breaking years in new business filings. Final 2021 numbers are being finalized, but there were more than 181,500 new businesses started last year. There were more than 171,000 in 2020.

“With great resolve, Ohioans have stood in the face of unpredictable headwinds and sent a loud and clear message to the nation ― I want to do business in Ohio,” LaRose said.

Fairfield Economic Development Manager Nathaniel Kaelin said the survival of small businesses survival “has been a major focus during the pandemic. For instance, City Council carved out $400,000 in federal CARES Act funds to provide $5,000 to $10,000 grants to small businesses.”

Hathaway is now one of more than 1,500 businesses across Fairfield, most of which are small businesses.

“Sally has done a great job curating the shop, which offers a good diversity of products,” said Kaelin. “Small businesses make a city unique and ensure that dollars are recirculated in the local community. E-commerce offers convenience but brick-and-mortar retail will always retain appeal because people enjoy the experience of shopping and finding the perfect item.”

Of The Witches Cauldron Apothecary, a name thought of by her daughter, offers hand-made, eco-friendly, upcycled or recycled, and all-natural or organic products primarily produced in Ohio, a primary focus of Hathaway’s business model. She said around 80 percent of her 30 or so suppliers are Ohio small businesses, and a handful are from Butler County, another important part of her business model.

The shop is not far from an old-fashioned general store but exclusively for environmentally friendly products.

“I’m trying to increase the availability of those kinds of products,” said Hathaway, a mother of four. “It’s just a nice little place to buy gifts. You know, support local, but also it’s a gift you can feel good about giving.”

Eventually, Hathaway said she’d like to expand on the apothecary aspect of the business, like adding custom tea blends and unique herb combinations. Currently, there’s a limited selection. But for now, she’s focused on keeping up with the demand on candles, her top seller.

HOW TO CONTACT

Of The Witches Cauldron Apothecary is opened from noon to 6 p.m. on Monday and Wednesday, noon to 7 p.m. on Friday, 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, and noon to 3 p.m. on Sunday. The store is closed on Tuesday and Thursday.

For more information, visit www.ofthewitchescauldron.com or call 513-883-2021.

ONLINE EXCLUSIVE

