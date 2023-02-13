Annual shopping cart challenge by Middletown Kiwanis in need of teams

The Middletown Kiwanis will host the 5th Annual “Book Around Middletown” Shopping Cart Challenge Race on March 4. Teams of five are encouraged to engage their “inner child,” and choose a children’s book theme or character.
The race will be from 3 to 5 p.m. that day. Those who participate will decorate the team’s shopping cart and “costume up” to compete in challenges at 15 stations in downtown Middletown.
Teams begin at the Middletown City Building plaza and have two hours to complete the challenges, returning to the plaza for judging by celebrity judges. People who do not wish to participate may attend to cheer on teams.
The cost is $100 per team. Must be 18 and older to participate.
The race supports the Dolly Parton Imagination Library book program for kids. Proceeds benefit the book program and also highlights downtown Middletown shops and restaurants. Imagination Library sends free books each month to children from birth to age five.
For more information and to register, visit kiwanisclubmiddletownohio.org or email kenziebruns@brunningendurance.com.
