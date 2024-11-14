Annual Hill Humanitarian award presented to the city of Middletown

The award is given annually, usually to an individual, but in a year that saw groundbreaking on a much needed renovation and expansion of the community center, the family of its namesake decided to recognize the city that made it possible.

Robbie Hill presented the award named in honor of his father, who served 11 years on Middletown City Commission and was the city’s first Black mayor. Hill joined city commission in 1993 and the next year was named vice chairman. Then in 2001, he was elected mayor. He died on June 21, 2004, and the community center on Lafayette Avenue is named in his honor. Hill worked at Armco and served on numerous boards.

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Robbie Hill promised his mother, Patricia, who died in August, he would continue with the award that was first presented in 2007.

Last summer, city council approved $6.7 million to make the facelift happen on the 83-year-old Robert “Sonny” Hill Jr. Community Center on Lafayette Avenue. Groundbreaking was in September with completion slated for December 2025.

“I wish both my mom and dad were here and could have been here to see the groundbreaking and ultimately the future building,” Hill said.

He recalled his mother telling him stories of going to the center for dances, basketball games, parties and to roller skate. It is where he too first strapped on a pair of roller skates.

As a kid, Hill said he couldn’t wait to stop by the center after school for ping pong, bumper pool and basketball.

“Now the center is used for all kinds of functions by all people, all races and all ages, especially the kids.”

He urged leaders to keep the Hill legacy going to help better the city.

“I would like to thank all the people and organizations who have helped to make the rebuild of the historical community center a top priority,” Hill said. “On behalf of myself and the Hill family I would like to present the Robert “Sonny” Hill Jr. Humanitarian award to all of you, the city of Middletown.”

The award plaque accepted by Mayor Elizabeth Slamka will hang in he newly renovated community center.