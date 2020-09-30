Annual Hamilton holiday light display gets update with more partners, drivable experience

In 2018 and 2019, Brave Berlin expanded the scope of Pyramid Hill’s Holiday Lights on the Hill through the creation of holiday-themed projections for show. The continued collaboration with the group has set the stage for what is now Journey BOREALIS. Pyramid Hill received a donation from The Carol Ann and Ralph V. Haile, Jr. Foundation which enabled the park to take the next steps for this holiday light spectacle which includes cultivating new partnerships, officials said.

“During this difficult year the (Cincinnati Chamber Orchestra) has expanded its reach even more into the community, sharing music with creative partners all over town,” said CCO Executive Director, LeAnne Anklan. “We are thrilled to work with both Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park and the Cincinnati Boychoir on this exciting multimedia project, and we can’t wait to see how Brave Berlin will bring CCO’s music to life.”