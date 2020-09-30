Annual Hamilton holiday light display gets update with more partners, drivable experience

Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park and Museum will update how it does its holiday lights display with more collaboration and an “artful adventure,” officials said.
The Journey BOREALIS begins Nov. 20 and will include a drivable experience through the light show for precautions amid coronavirus concerns. Groups involved to create the experience will include the Cincinnati Chamber Orchestra and Cincinnati boychoir.
See Journey BOREALIS, an artful adventure through the holiday lights at Pyramid Hill, Nov. 20 through Jan. 3. This 2.5-mile, drive-through holiday light spectacular features more than one million lights and holiday art installations created by regional artists including Brave Berlin, the creators of BLINK Cincinnati. Journey BOREALIS will be open from 6 to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, and 5 to 10 p.m. Fridays through Sundays.
In 2018 and 2019, Brave Berlin expanded the scope of Pyramid Hill’s Holiday Lights on the Hill through the creation of holiday-themed projections for show. The continued collaboration with the group has set the stage for what is now Journey BOREALIS. Pyramid Hill received a donation from The Carol Ann and Ralph V. Haile, Jr. Foundation which enabled the park to take the next steps for this holiday light spectacle which includes cultivating new partnerships, officials said.
“During this difficult year the (Cincinnati Chamber Orchestra) has expanded its reach even more into the community, sharing music with creative partners all over town,” said CCO Executive Director, LeAnne Anklan. “We are thrilled to work with both Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park and the Cincinnati Boychoir on this exciting multimedia project, and we can’t wait to see how Brave Berlin will bring CCO’s music to life.”
The choir and chamber orchestra will create a soundtrack for Journey BOREALIS. This soundtrack will emphasize Brave Berlin’s light design and animated projections, creating an immersive experience for visitors as they embark on their holiday journey.
“The Cincinnati Boychoir is excited to contribute our voices to Journey BOREALIS. Our options to showcase our boys' talents this holiday season were looking limited, thanks to coronavirus. But through this partnership with Pyramid Hill, Brave Berlin and other local arts organizations, we now have a safe, fun, and creative project to work towards during our otherwise mostly virtual fall session,” said Cincinnati Boychoir Executive Director Katie MacDonald.
For more information, visit pyramidhill.org