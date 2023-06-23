BreakingNews
UPDATE: Chad Doerman pleaded not guilty after confessing to killing his 3 sons
X

Animal Friends Era Sale: Pet shelter ties adoption discount to Taylor Swift tour stop

News
By Journal-News Staff
Updated 11 minutes ago

“In honor of the Queen cat lady, Taylor Swift, all cat adoptions are $13!”

That’s what Animal Friends Humane Society on Princeton Road in Hamilton says about its current promotion aimed at getting orphaned pets adopted out.

ExploreTaylor Swift’s 2-day tour stop in region to spur cash influx, has fans excited

“Adopt today! Then after partying all night at the concert you can ‘just stumble on home to your cats’,” the shelter posted on Facebook.

Animal Friends is also offering dogs over 33 pounds for $33, including the licensing fee.

ExploreBakeries make Taylor Swift-inspired treats ahead of tour coming to Cincinnati

The shelter is located at 1820 Princeton Road, Hamilton and is open noon-4:30 p.m. Friday through Tuesday and noon-6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.

In Other News
1
Watch: Chad Doerman in court on 21 counts after confessing to executing...
2
Local foster youth show grit, fight obstacles to earn diplomas
3
25th anniversary event in Middletown to help families coping with...
4
Days 2 and 3 of the Whimmydiddle at RiversEdge: What to know
5
Best of Butler County: How to get the winners first on Friday

About the Author

Journal-News Staff
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top