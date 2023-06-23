Bakeries make Taylor Swift-inspired treats ahead of tour coming to Cincinnati

Attention all Swifties! Several bakeries in the region are making special treats ahead of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Cincinnati next weekend.

From special orders to cookie packs and treat boxes, fans can stock up with baked goods for their concert pregame.

💿 Ashley’s Pastry Shop

Ashley’s Pastry Shop owner Theresa Hammons said it was the excitement of her staff that inspired her to sell Taylor Swift-themed cookies. A lot of her employees are high school or college students who braved the long wait online to score a seat and are now planning their outfits.

About 10 days ago Hammons shared her idea for the cookies and she said they jumped right in, started designing and even decided to call them “Swiftie Sweets.”

“It’s been great to see them so engaged and so excited about promoting our business and connecting our business with something that’s such a great part of their lives,” Hammons said. “To see their excitement is wonderful.”

The Oakwood bakery located at 21 Park Ave. is offering four packs of cookies boxed in gold boxes for $14. Preorders are encouraged, but they will have packs in the shop 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

🎙 RachelBakes & Co

Rachel Owens, owner of RachelBakes & Co, is not a Swiftie per say, but does enjoy her music.

“I don’t like doing the same thing over and over,” Owens said. I like to mix things up and whatever’s going to bring people joy is what I like to make sweets for.”

The Centerville bakery located at 101 E. Alex Bell Road Suite 104 is offering a specialty treat box that includes four cupcakes, three cookies and a buttercream “chicken tender” modeled after Swift’s favorite food. Preorders must be placed by the end of day Tuesday. Pickup will be Thursday, June 29 or Friday, June 30 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Boxes are $34.

💜 Laura’s Cookies

Jennifer Clark, chief operating officer and vice president of Laura’s Cookies, a baking company based in Dayton that sells its products in Dorothy Lane Market, confirmed they are also participating in the fun.

After Laura’s Cookies fulfilled a custom order of Eras-themed cookies and posted them on Facebook, requests skyrocketed.

“The only other time we’ve received anything like this was when the Brood X cicadas were out and we were doing cicada cookies,” Clark said.

The bakery is only doing the Eras cookies through special orders. In turn the company asks for three to four days notice. Custom order cookies are $.50 extra on top of the standard special order price. If you order fewer than three cookies of one design there is an additional $.30 fee for labor. Those interested are encouraged to contact their preferred Dorothy Lane Market bakery to order.

All three bakeries have put their own unique touch on the specialty baked goods.

“We’re so fortunate that in our business we can be part of so many celebrations in people’s lives from concerts to birthdays to anniversaries,” Hammons said. “It’s great.”

Dorothy Lane Market is located at 2710 Far Hills Ave., Oakwood, 6177 Far Hills Ave., Dayton, and 740 N. Main St., Springboro.

According to fortune.com, the Eras Tour could generate up to $4.6 billion in consumer spending throughout the U.S. The Cincinnati Regional Chamber and Visit Cincy are expecting a $92 million impact in southwest Ohio alone.