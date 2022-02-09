‘Amour’ musical by Greater Hamilton Civic Theatre is set in Paris after WWII

Greater Hamilton Civic Theatre is set to bring “Amour” to Parrish Auditorium this month for its regional debut. The Tony-nominated musical first opened in 2002 at the Music Box Theatre for a short run on Broadway.
“This is a show that I’ve wanted to do for a very long time. I had the good fortune of seeing it in New York. It only played for about a month on Broadway before it closed. I happened to be there at that time, saw the show, and I’ve wanted to do it ever since. I was so transfixed by it. I immediately got the soundtrack when it came out, and I’ve been listening to the music for almost 20 years. Now, I finally have the chance to do it,” said Ryan Heinrich, director of GHCT’s “Amour.”
The Greater Hamilton Civic Theatre will present “Amour” at Parrish Auditorium on Thurs. through Sun., Feb. 10, 11, 12 and 13. Show times are 7:30 p.m. Thurs., Fri., Sat. and at 2 p.m. on Sun.
“The show takes place in Paris after World War II. It’s about an ordinary guy who finds he has an extraordinary ability that he didn’t know he had. I’m hesitant to give anything away, but its kind of a unique superhero tale. Ultimately, it’s about breaking through barriers, doing things you never thought possible, and finding the courage to change. Those are things anybody can relate to,” Heinrich said.
He described the show as “hopeful” and “uplifting” with “a lot of surprising elements.”
“This show is completely sung through. There’s no dialogue at all. It’s sung from the opening note to the last note…My forte is teaching music, so I made sure we had great singers to do it, and everyone’s been doing a fantastic job,” said Heinrich.
Sean Miller-Jones will play the role of Dusoleil and Talia Noelle Zoll will play the role of Isabelle. A full cast list is available at www.ghctplay.com. The show is produced by Erin Heinrich and Betsy Horton serves as the musical conductor. Rehearsals began in January. Auditions for the show were held in November and there was a strong turnout.
“I think part of it is people are interested in it because they’ve never been able to do the show before. This is a regional premiere for this production, so it has not been done anywhere around here, ever before,” Heinrich said.
The Greater Hamilton Civic Theatre has been performing community theater in Hamilton since 1958. The organization’s mission is to provide quality community theater and advance the appreciation and knowledge of the performing arts for the greater Hamilton area.
“I’m excited that people are going to see this show for the first time. Ninety-nine percent of the people that come will have never seen the show, or heard the music, and the music is just so good. I guarantee they are going to leave the show humming this music,” Heinrich said.
“Amour” is sponsored by Dr. and Mrs. Max Iltzsch.
How to go
What: “Amour” presented by Greater Hamilton Civic Theatre
When: Thurs. through Sun., Feb. 10, 11, 12, and 13. Show times are 7:30 p.m. Thurs., Fri., Sat. and 2 p.m. on Sun.
Where: Parrish Auditorium, 1601 University Blvd., Miami University Hamilton campus
Cost: Tickets are $17 for adults and $16 for seniors 60 and older and students. Tickets are available for purchase online, in-person and by phone. Groups of 20 or more may purchase tickets for $15 each.
More info: Visit www.ghctplay.com to purchase tickets online. By phone: (513) 7837-PLAY. All patrons must wear a mask while attending performances.
About the Author