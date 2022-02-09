‘Amour’ musical by Greater Hamilton Civic Theatre is set in Paris after WWII

“This show is completely sung through. There’s no dialogue at all. It’s sung from the opening note to the last note…My forte is teaching music, so I made sure we had great singers to do it, and everyone’s been doing a fantastic job,” said Heinrich.

Sean Miller-Jones will play the role of Dusoleil and Talia Noelle Zoll will play the role of Isabelle. A full cast list is available at www.ghctplay.com . The show is produced by Erin Heinrich and Betsy Horton serves as the musical conductor. Rehearsals began in January. Auditions for the show were held in November and there was a strong turnout.

“I think part of it is people are interested in it because they’ve never been able to do the show before. This is a regional premiere for this production, so it has not been done anywhere around here, ever before,” Heinrich said.

The Greater Hamilton Civic Theatre has been performing community theater in Hamilton since 1958. The organization’s mission is to provide quality community theater and advance the appreciation and knowledge of the performing arts for the greater Hamilton area.

“I’m excited that people are going to see this show for the first time. Ninety-nine percent of the people that come will have never seen the show, or heard the music, and the music is just so good. I guarantee they are going to leave the show humming this music,” Heinrich said.

“Amour” is sponsored by Dr. and Mrs. Max Iltzsch.

How to go

What: “Amour” presented by Greater Hamilton Civic Theatre

When: Thurs. through Sun., Feb. 10, 11, 12, and 13. Show times are 7:30 p.m. Thurs., Fri., Sat. and 2 p.m. on Sun.

Where: Parrish Auditorium, 1601 University Blvd., Miami University Hamilton campus

Cost: Tickets are $17 for adults and $16 for seniors 60 and older and students. Tickets are available for purchase online, in-person and by phone. Groups of 20 or more may purchase tickets for $15 each.

More info: Visit www.ghctplay.com to purchase tickets online. By phone: (513) 7837-PLAY. All patrons must wear a mask while attending performances.