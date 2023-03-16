Amid labor shortage, Oxford seeks funds to hire more firefighters, paramedics

According to Oxford City Manager Doug Elliott, the City of Oxford Division of Fire and EMS (ODF&E) experienced a 37% increase in service calls from 2,347 in 2009 to 3,206 in 2022.

Currently, ODF&E is operating under a staffing shortage, with nine full-time firefighters/paramedics, three per shift, as well as around two or three part-time employees. ODF&E staff say with their current staff, responding to multiple calls is impossible.