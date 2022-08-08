American Red Cross giving away $6,000 worth of gas for blood donations

BreakingNews
Lakota board member Boddy and lawyer blast coming motion changing visitation policy
A man donates blood to the American Red Cross during a blood drive at Life Centre Foursquare Gospel in Pottsville, Pa. Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. (Lindsey Shuey/Republican-Herald via AP)

News
By Staff
8 minutes ago

CINCINNATI — The American Red Cross is trying to prevent expected seasonal blood shortages, and to entice folks to donate, it will enter all donors for a chance to win gasoline for a year.

It estimates that as a $6,000 value and says there will be three winners chosen. Donors must give blood this month, through Aug. 31, to be entered. Donations may be blood or platelets.

Everyone who gives will get a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of choice.

To schedule an appointment with the American Red Cross, visit redcrossblood.org or call (800) 733-2767 (RED-CROSS).

UPCOMING CINCINNATI BLOOD DRIVES

Aug. 11: 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Greater Cincinnati American Red Cross, 2111 Dana Ave.

Aug. 18: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Greater Cincinnati American Red Cross, 2111 Dana Ave.

Aug. 25: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Greater Cincinnati American Red Cross, 2111 Dana Ave.

The Red Cross says its blood drive events include social distancing for the safety of donors. Face masks are optional.

Donors are asked to schedule a time to give blood ahead of arrival.

