Amazon’s West Chester delivery station receives packages and delivers in one day

“None of these packages were here yesterday and none of these packages are gonna be here tomorrow,” Ryan said.

Meanwhile, the West Chester delivery station is one of two that Amazon will place in the Tri-state within a year. A second location is expected to open in Florence, Kentucky, on Industrial Road in 2022. The local delivery stations mean hundreds of local jobs for both workers who sort and scan packages, and for delivery drivers.

Also, having the facility up and running in time for holiday shipping helps Amazon with its new “same-day delivery” for Prime customers in the Cincinnati area. Ryan said delivering so many packages this time of year gives them a new perspective.

“We really kind of think of this as like we are the North Pole,” he said.

Drivers will make Christmas deliveries until December 24.