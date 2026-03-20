Agencies search Hamilton sewer for evidence in 2025 remains case

Officials from the Butler County Emergency Management Agency, the Butler County Coroner’s Office and Hamilton Police Department search the underground sewer system on Market Street Friday, March 20, 2026. Authorities were looking for any additional remains or evidence connected to the death of William Lee Campbell, who went missing in 2022, but whose remains were discovered in the sewer last August. PHOTO COURTESY OF HAMILTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

Officials from the Butler County Emergency Management Agency, the Butler County Coroner’s Office and Hamilton Police Department search the underground sewer system on Market Street Friday, March 20, 2026. Authorities were looking for any additional remains or evidence connected to the death of William Lee Campbell, who went missing in 2022, but whose remains were discovered in the sewer last August. PHOTO COURTESY OF HAMILTON POLICE DEPARTMENT
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Authorities today conducted a coordinated sweep of the underground sewer system along the 300 block of Market Street, searching for any additional remains or evidence connected to the human remains found near 3rd and Market Streets last August.

Officials from the Butler County Emergency Management Agency, the Butler County Coroner’s Office, and detectives from the Hamilton Police Department conducted the search, according to HPD.

The remains were confirmed in February through extensive forensic analysis and DNA testing to be those of William Lee Campbell, a resident who had been missing since 2022.

“Today’s search of the infrastructure is part of a meticulous effort to ensure all possible evidence has been recovered from the site,” HPD said in a release. “Any items or biological materials recovered during this operation will be processed to determine if there is a direct nexus with the ongoing investigation into Mr. Campbell’s death.”

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Officials from the Butler County Emergency Management Agency, the Butler County Coroner’s Office and Hamilton Police Department search the underground sewer system on Market Street Friday, March 20, 2026. Authorities were looking for any additional remains or evidence connected to the death of William Lee Campbell, who went missing in 2022, but whose remains were discovered in the sewer last August. PHOTO COURTESY OF HAMILTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

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Sgt. Brian Ungerbuehler, an HPD spokesman, said the department’s priority remains “the thorough and exhaustive pursuit of the facts” in the case.

“We are committed to utilizing every resource available, including the specialized expertise of our county partners, to bring clarity to this investigation,” Ungerbuehler said in a statement.

Hamilton Police Department continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding Campbell’s death, while the Butler County Coroner’s Office is investigating the cause and manner of death.

HPD encourages anyone with information regarding Campbell or the circumstances surrounding this case to contact HPD Detective Doug Trenum at 513-868-5811 ext. 1270.

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Eric covers the city of Hamilton for Journal-News.com. His previous work includes reporting on southern Montgomery County for the Dayton Daily News. He has been part of the Cox First Media reporting team since 2005. He is a graduate of Ohio University’s E.W. Scripps School of Journalism.