Agencies search Hamilton sewer for evidence in 2025 remains case

The remains were confirmed in February through extensive forensic analysis and DNA testing to be those of William Lee Campbell, a resident who had been missing since 2022.

“Today’s search of the infrastructure is part of a meticulous effort to ensure all possible evidence has been recovered from the site,” HPD said in a release. “Any items or biological materials recovered during this operation will be processed to determine if there is a direct nexus with the ongoing investigation into Mr. Campbell’s death.”

Explore Remains found in Hamilton sewer are local resident missing since 2022

Sgt. Brian Ungerbuehler, an HPD spokesman, said the department’s priority remains “the thorough and exhaustive pursuit of the facts” in the case.

“We are committed to utilizing every resource available, including the specialized expertise of our county partners, to bring clarity to this investigation,” Ungerbuehler said in a statement.

Hamilton Police Department continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding Campbell’s death, while the Butler County Coroner’s Office is investigating the cause and manner of death.

HPD encourages anyone with information regarding Campbell or the circumstances surrounding this case to contact HPD Detective Doug Trenum at 513-868-5811 ext. 1270.